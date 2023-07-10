Jamie Foxx Spotted Waving From Boat in Chicago Months Hospitalization For Undisclosed Medical Issue

Jamie Foxx made one of his first public appearances since being hospitalized with a mystery illness earlier this year over the weekend. The singer/actor was seen waving from the deck of a large boat during a cruise on the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon according to images obtained by TMZ. In the brief clip, Foxx was spotted sitting near the front of the boat and appeared to wave, smile and flash a peace sign as boaters on a nearby vessel shouted out that they were celebrating a birthday; Foxx did not appear to speak or stand up in the short video.

Foxx was accompanied on the boat by several unnamed people and at press time the star had not made any additional comments about his recovery.

The cause of Foxx’s hospitalization has not yet been disclosed by his family or team, who have also not offered any updates on his condition or recovery in the months since. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced his hospitalization on April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote at the time. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On May 3, Foxx broke his silence and thanked fans in a note for their support. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote. The next day, friend Nick Cannon also gave an update on Foxx’s progress. “I gotta tell you, there would be no Nick Cannon if it wasn’t for Jamie Foxx,” said Cannon, who has stepped in to fill Foxx’s shoes on the set of the Fox game show Beat Shazam. “I love this brother and in a real family-type way, man. He looked out for me when I didn’t have a place to sleep as a teenager. This brother let me sleep on his couch…It was good times and those good times will continue ’cause I am expecting that my brother is gonna just recover fully.”

Check out the TMZ video here.