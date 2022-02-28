Jamie Foxx Teases That He’s Cooking Up ‘Next Step’ With Kanye West

Jamie Foxx appears on stage on the final night of Jamie Foxx: Act Like You Got Some Sense Book Tour at The Magnolia on Oct. 22, 2021 in El Cajon, Calif.

After the second episode of the Netflix Kanye West documentary series Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy dropped over the weekend, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Jamie Foxx reconnected and appeared chummy in a brief Instagram Live bit that spawned some potentially exciting news.

“I told you, back at that time, man, that [Kanye] was young and hungry,” Foxx says in the brief clip re-posted by fans this weekend in which he appeared to be reminiscing about a time before the world knew Kanye’s name. “Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

The tease came after the second part of the deep-dive documentary revealed the process of recording their Hot 100-topping “Slow Jamz,” in which West played Foxx a snippet of the then-in-process song that appeared on rapper Twista’s 2003 Kamikaze album and Ye’s 2004 solo debut, The College Dropout. In the doc, after recording the hit inside Foxx’s at-home studio, West continued borrowing studio time from other artists because Roc-A-Fella had tabled the production of Dropout due to the accident.

Directed by Coodie & Chike, Part II, titled “Purpose,” dropped a day after Ye hosted his “Donda Experience Performance” live from Miami’s LoanDepot Park with surprise guest appearances from Pusha T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Alicia Keys and more ahead of the album’s release. Part II chronicles the delayed making of Ye’s debut studio album The College Dropout, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 96 weeks after he survived a car crash that left his jaw broken in three places.

Ye and Foxx would later re-team for 2005’s Ray Charles-sampling smash hit “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx singing over the Jon Brion/West-produced track that topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

At press time it was unclear what next step Foxx might be referring to, since West just dropped his latest project, Donda 2, on his proprietary Stem Player last week; for now, the collection has not been uploaded to traditional streaming services and does not feature a Foxx appearance.

