Jack Harlow Worked the KFC Drive-Thru Window to Promote His Meal Deal

The Louisville rapper's face also appeared on a giant bucket outside the fast food spot.

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton Ho for Billboard

When it comes to his KFC partnership, Jack Harlow is all in. After announcing his new partnership with the fast food brand last week on a limited-edition combo meal named in honor of the Louisville, Kentucky MC, Jack slipped into some polyester over the weekend to put in work.

On Saturday, a KFC in Smyrna, Georgia was turned into Jack’s Meal HQ to give Atlanta fans the first taste Jack’s meal, where they were, of course, also able to listen to Harlow’s new album Come Home the Kids Miss You on a giant KFC x Jack Harlow bucket speaker while Jack poked his head out of the drive-thru to surprise a few drivers.

In one brief clip, Jack, wearing his official KFC uniform, stared out of the window while a customer asked, “can I get your meal?” A confused Jack responded, “you said what?” When the woman repeated her query, he looked around and said, “Yeah, just be patient with us.”

The Jack Harlow Meal, available at KFC’s around the country beginning Monday (June 6), includes a bunch of his all-time favorite items. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal,” Harlow said a statement last week while announcing the new partnership. “My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”

In December, Harlow announced a partnership with KFC to donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts for citizens hit by the tornadoes in western Kentucky in 2021.

Check out Jack working the window and posing at the KFC.

