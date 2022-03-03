Jack Harlow Set to Star in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

Jack Harlow is diving into the acting world.

The “Whats Poppin” rapper is starring in a remake of the 1992 sports comedy, White Men Can’t Jump, according to Variety. He’ll be taking on the role that Woody Harrelson portrayed in the original film.

Calmatic, is directing the reboot, written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris is also producing the film via his company Khalabo Ink Society, and Hall will executive produce with E. Brian Dobbins. Brooklyn Nets basketball star Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will executive produce through their label Mortal Media.

It’s been a big year for Harlow already. He earned his highest debut on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart without an accompanying act, as “Nail Tech” hit No. 4 on the March 5-dated list. “Industry Baby,” released with Lil Nas X, bowed at No. 1 on the Aug. 7, 2021, survey and spent 18 total weeks atop the ranking.

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Kanye West took to Instagram in a since-deleted post following the release to give Harlow an impressive shout out. “This n—- can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n—- as a compliment Top 5 out right now,” he captioned a screenshot of the music video from YouTube, which indicated that the clip was No. 10 on the platform’s trending videos for music.

The love for Harlow comes just months after the “Whats Poppin” rapper talked with British GQ about the huge influence Ye has had on his style, from adding the crucial horn stabs on “Baby” to teaching him that songs are never really done.

“I think he sees himself as Mozart or Beethoven,” Harlow told the magazine about West, who continued updating his album, Donda, even after its release. “I think he’s worried, not about what it looks like now but what it will look like in 100 years. Take what happened with the Taylor Swift situation: at the time it was all pitchforks, but now people treat that as iconic. I am always fascinated to see what he does next. This Donda roll-out, people are going to remember that for years.”