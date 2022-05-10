Jack Harlow Calls Hilarious Viral Met Gala Clip With Emma Chamberlain ‘A Piece of Art’

Making his first appearance on a late night talker, Come Home The Kids Miss You rapper Jack Harlow appeared to have no nerves as he sat down to chop it up with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about his rocket ride to fame, a weird red carpet moment at the Met Gala and literally climbing inside of Lil Nas X‘s head at this year’s Grammys.

Fallon helped Harlow ease in by opening the chat with a picture of the rapper’s first-ever tour show in Birmingham, Alabama from several years ago when about a dozen people showed up. He asked the Louisville slugger how it feels to go from there to the top of the charts. “It’s validating,” Harlow said. “I appreciate it. It’s fragile to me and I know I worked for it. I don’t take it for granted at all because of that… I begged people to rock with me. I really put in the work. So I can always stand on that. No one can say this was gifted to me.”

What Jimmy really wanted to get to, though, was the viral video everyone was talking about after this year’s Met Gala. You know how sometimes you tell someone, “love you, mean it?” But maybe you do, maybe you don’t? Well, the notoriously flirtatious Harlow had that kind of moment on the red carpet at the Gala when things got really real with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

“They’ve seen it,” a grinning Harlow said when Fallon brought up the interaction in which Chamberlain ends their interview by saying “see you in there,” to which Harlow responds, “can’t wait… love you… bye.” If you are one of the 4 people who haven’t watched, the look on Chamberlain’s face after that unexpected amour bomb is priceless.

“Is that the Harlow effect?” Fallon wonders. “That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that,” explained the always cool as a cucumber in a bowl of hot sauce MC. “Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head. So I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

Jack also had a laugh about performing “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X at this year’s Grammy Awards, a song, for the record, that he assured his team was definitely going to a No. 1 as he was writing his verse. “You gotta bring your A-game to stand out,” Harlow said of taking the stage alongside the “powerful” Lil Nas. “He had this massive Lil Nas X head on the stage, like, his face, and I was hiding inside of it waiting for my time to come out,” Harlow laughed. “The whole time I’m inside his head I’m just thinking, ‘Yo, I gotta kill this.'”

Harlow also served up a fog-shrouded performance of his super-chill Come Home anthem “First Class,” discussed his upcoming big screen debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and played a round of Virtual Pictionary with Jimmy, Tariq Trotter and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan. Check the videos out below.