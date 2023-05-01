×
Jack Harlow Gives a Tour of Louisville in ‘They Don’t Love It’ Video

The rapper shows viewers his hometown in the first visual from new album Jackman.

Jack Harlow "They Don't Love It"
Jack Harlow "They Don't Love It" Courtesy Photo

Jack Harlow continues his Jackman surge after releasing his third studio album on Friday (April 28) by dropping the first official video from the project with “They Don’t Love It.” 

Directed by Eliel Ford, Harlow gives viewers a mini-tour of his hometown of Louisville, Ky. From visiting his old schools to playing soccer to barbecuing with his family and friends, Harlow lassos his adversaries with barbs, questioning their passion and love for the sport, rapping, “Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever/ The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters.”

Harlow announced Jackman on April 26 with no singles or press leading up to the release. The 10-track effort is a sharp pivot from Harlow’s 2022 album, as he delivers more reflective cuts over soulful production. Come Home The Kids Miss You included Harlow’s first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, “First Class,” which helped propel him into mainstream superstardom. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned several Grammy nominations, including best rap album, at this year’s ceremony. 

Despite his pop wins, Harlow shouldered criticism from hip-hop critics for his pop-leaning direction on his sophomore release, which he addresses on Jackman. “What makes you think I’d rather have backpackers applauding me?/ Why do I feel I need approval from all my skeptics when I fill arenas up with a passionate following,” he rapped on the outro “Questions.” Harlow also addressed racism, sexual assault and more in his latest output. 

Watch “They Don’t Love It” below.

