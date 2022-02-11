×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jack Harlow Consults An Expert on Timing of Next Single

Spoiler alert: it's coming next week!

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Courtesy Photo

Jack Harlow has been hard at work on the follow-up to his 2020 debut studio album, That’s What They All Say. But if a new video the Kentucky rapper dropped on Thursday (Feb. 10) is any indication, he’s been stuck in a rut. The good news is the drought might be over soon, like, by next week.

Explore

Explore

Jack Harlow

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip, a conflicted Harlow lays on the couch at his therapist’s office and muses, “I guess I’m just wondering: is it possible to be in love with two people at once?” The analyst says anything is possible, while trying to steer the MC back to the real subject at hand, his work.

Related

Drake

Drake Bets More Than $1.25 Million on 2022 Super Bowl: See a Breakdown of His Wagers

“Jeez, where do I start?” Harlow sighs. Sensing some stress, she gingerly wonders if his angst is tied to not being able to pick a new single yet, which agitates Jack even more. “I’m just saying, this is our 28th session. It’s a little overdue. Even my daughter’s asking me, ‘Mom, when is he gonna drop his new song?'”

After ignoring Harlow’s question about her daughter’s age, she gently reminds him that she’s there to help him get in the right headspace and asks what he needs to get unstuck. “I need to drop,” he says with resolve. “Next week.”

The video ends with a booming sound, and a caption teasing a Feb. 18 release date, but no title of the track; a spokesperson for Harlow said more information will be coming soon. Harlow broke through in 2020 with his Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 single “What’s Poppin'” and recently appeared on the No. 1 single from Lil Nas X, ‘Industry Baby.”

Harlow has been teasing some news for the past few weeks, tweeting “… something is brewing” on Jan. 29 and “next chapter starts now” less than a week later.

Watch the teaser clip below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad