Jack Harlow Consults An Expert on Timing of Next Single

Jack Harlow has been hard at work on the follow-up to his 2020 debut studio album, That’s What They All Say. But if a new video the Kentucky rapper dropped on Thursday (Feb. 10) is any indication, he’s been stuck in a rut. The good news is the drought might be over soon, like, by next week.

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip, a conflicted Harlow lays on the couch at his therapist’s office and muses, “I guess I’m just wondering: is it possible to be in love with two people at once?” The analyst says anything is possible, while trying to steer the MC back to the real subject at hand, his work.

“Jeez, where do I start?” Harlow sighs. Sensing some stress, she gingerly wonders if his angst is tied to not being able to pick a new single yet, which agitates Jack even more. “I’m just saying, this is our 28th session. It’s a little overdue. Even my daughter’s asking me, ‘Mom, when is he gonna drop his new song?'”

After ignoring Harlow’s question about her daughter’s age, she gently reminds him that she’s there to help him get in the right headspace and asks what he needs to get unstuck. “I need to drop,” he says with resolve. “Next week.”

The video ends with a booming sound, and a caption teasing a Feb. 18 release date, but no title of the track; a spokesperson for Harlow said more information will be coming soon. Harlow broke through in 2020 with his Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 single “What’s Poppin'” and recently appeared on the No. 1 single from Lil Nas X, ‘Industry Baby.”

Harlow has been teasing some news for the past few weeks, tweeting “… something is brewing” on Jan. 29 and “next chapter starts now” less than a week later.

Watch the teaser clip below.