Jack Harlow Super Bowl Ad Preview Hints a Spicy ‘Love Triangle’

Jack Harlow is getting an early jump on Super Bowl LVII in a new teaser for his big game Doritos commercial. In the 15-second clip that dropped on Thursday morning (Jan. 12), the “First Class” rapper runs a red carpet gauntlet as paparazzi scream his name, with one in particular smashing his face up against the limo window with a super important question.

As Harlow gets a moment’s peace inside his ride and begins digging into a bag of the brand’s new sweet and tangy BBQ Doritos, the pap yells, “Is it true about the love triangle?” Harlow considers the question before popping a three-corner chip into his mouth and slyly saying, “Maybe.” The photog, however, mishears him and yells, “Baby? You’re having a baby?”

The full ad will drop closer to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Harlow is just one of the A-list names on tap for this year’s championship game, joining Rihanna, who will be headlining the halftime show.

Last month, Harlow landed at No. 8 on Billboard‘s list of greatest pop stars of 2022 after scoring a breakthrough year scoring hits including “Nail Tech” and “First Class” and landing a starring role in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump before releasing his album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Last year’s viral Doritos SB ad was soundtracked by Queen’s 1984 hit “I Want to Break Free” and famously featured actor Matthew McConaughey in the bizarro role of #FlatMatthew. The 2020 version featured a dance-off between Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott in a wild west showdown cued to LNX’s global hit “Old Town Road.”

Check out Harlow’s ad preview below.