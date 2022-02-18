Jack Harlow Returns With ‘Nail Tech’ & Yung Miami Stuns in the Music Video: Watch

Jack Harlow returns with his first solo single since 2020’s “Tyler Herro.”

The hitmaker released his all-new song “Nail Tech” and its accompanying music video at midnight Friday (Feb. 18).

He teased a snippet from the video via Instagram on Thursday, just hours before its release. In the 13-second shot, Harlow is seen walking into an upscale nail salon with surprise guest Yung Miami following closely behind him. “Nail Tech…tonight at midnight EST…I CANT WAIT,” he captioned his post.

Also exciting for Harlow, he announced a partnership with New Balance ahead of the new single’s debut. The rapper will serve as brand ambassador for the sneaker line and debuted a new basketball shoe during Thursday’s Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland.

“In case you didn’t know, @JackHarlow (officially) wears New Balance,” the brand announced on its official Instagram.

The Grammy nominee first teased “Nail Tech” on Feb. 10 in a video posted to his social media accounts. Simply captioned “2/18,” the clips showed Harlow attending a staged therapy session. “Is it possible to be in love with two people at once?” he asks the actress playing his counselor. Some believed it was an early hint at what Friday’s new visual.

Harlow last dropped his collaborative summer jam “SUVs (Black on Black)” with Pooh Shiesty in August. Previously, he appeared with Lil Nas X on their joint hit record “Industry Baby.” The latter spent one week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it charted for a total of 29 weeks.

Watch the all-new “Nail Tech” music video below: