Jack Harlow Teams With KFC to Donate $250,000 to Those Impacted by Deadly Kentucky Tornado

Jack Harlow has a new partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

On Monday (Dec. 13), it was announced that the Grammy-nominated artist and Louisville, Ky., native has teamed up with KFC and its parent company Yum! Brands to donate a joint $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support those impacted by a deadly tornado that reportedly killed at least 74 victims in the state’s western region on Saturday.

Community members can contribute to KFC’s American Red Cross tornado relief efforts by donating online. President Joe Biden is also set to visit Kentucky after the tragic disaster.

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Growing up, I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene,” Harlow said in a statement. “But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together.”

Harlow will kick off his new KFC partnership with a No Place Like Home concert series at the Louisville Palace Theatre on Tuesday. He will perform at the venue on Dec. 15, 17 and 18 as well. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Select fans can enjoy a KFC Chicken Sandwich in custom Harlow packaging from a KFC food truck during the festivities. Attendees at two of the No Place Like Home shows will also be entertained by a giant KFC Bucket Boombox playing Harlow’s chart-topping tracks outside the venue.

Harlow’ yearlong collaboration with KFC will include brand campaigns, social media activations, new menu item launches and exclusive experiences.

Watch the trailer for the KFC x Jack Harlow partnership below: