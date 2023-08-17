Jack Harlow Announces Tour Throughout Home State of Kentucky

Jack Harlow is flying first class back home.

The rapper announced on Thursday (Aug. 17) the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky tour produced by Live Nation, which will see Harlow traversing Kentucky for his third annual hometown run. The six-show tour will kick off on November 24 at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on December 3.

Fans can register for both the Artistl presale as well as a presale for Citi cardmembers here starting now through Sunday (Aug. 20) at 11:59 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday (Aug. 22) and Wednesday (Aug. 23), before additional presales run.

After that, a limited number of tickets will be available in the general onsale, which begins on Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m. local time here.

The tour comes just three months after Harlow was honored with a “Hometown Heroes” banner in Louisville. In May, he launched The Jack Harlow Foundation, which will “serve as the Louisville, KY native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place,” according to a statement.

See the full list of dates for the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour below.

Fri Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

Sat Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Sat Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena