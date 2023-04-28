Jack Harlow’s ‘Jackman.’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Jack Harlow is back. The 25-year-old rapper unveiled his third studio album, Jackman., at the stroke of midnight on Friday (April 28).

The star, whose full first name is in fact Jackman, surprised fans with the project announcement just two days before its release. He revealed the release date alongside the album cover, a shot of a shirtless Harlow standing with his arms crossed in an alleyway next to some garbage cans.

At the time, Harlow didn’t reveal anything surrounding the album’s track list and features, but the secrecy was well worth the wait.

Spanning 10 songs and a running time of just 24 minutes, it’s a truly solo effort; Harlow doesn’t lean on any featured artists.

Jackman. follows Harlow’s 2022 sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and produced hits like “Nail Tech,” “Dua Lipa” and the Hot 100 chart topper, “First Class.” His 2020 debut album, That’s What They All Say, launched the rapper into the spotlight with “What’s Poppin.”

It’s a busy year for Harlow, who is set to star in the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which will hit Hulu on May 19.

Until then, listen to Jackman. in full below.