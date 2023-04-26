Jack Harlow’s ‘Jackman.’ Album Is Just Days Away

Jack Harlow‘s third full-length studio album, Jackman., will drop this Friday (April 28). The surprise announcement about the follow-up to last year’s Come Home the Kids Miss You came on Wednesday morning (April 26), with a spokesperson saying no additional information was available at press time about a lead single, track list or features.

The news was accompanied by what appears to be the Jackman. cover, a shot of a shirtless Harlow standing with his arms crossed in an alleyway next to some garbage cans. Harlow will be among the 2023 class of Hometown Heroes whose banners will go up around his stomping grounds next week, joining the likes of previous honorees Muhammad Ali and Colonel Harlan Sanders, alongside fellow 2023 honorees jazz musician Lionel Hampton, golfer Justin Thomas and NBA champ Wes Unseld.

After blasting onto the rap scene in 2020 with “What’s Poppin'” from his debut album, That’s What They All Say, Harlow did it again with Come Home, which featured the single “Nail Tech” and chart-topping smash “First Class.”

In addition to the new album and the hometown honor, Harlow will also star in the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which will hit Hulu on May 19. The trailer for the MC’s film debut dropped last week and found the “Industry Baby” rapper portraying a self-care loving, goofily dressed rich kid who is surprisingly good at basketball, much to his rival’s (played by Sinqua Walls) shock.

“You assumed I couldn’t hoop because I’m white, which is incredibly outdated,” Harlow says to Walls’ character in the trailer, to which Walls replies, “No, I assumed you couldn’t hoop because you were dressed like a white girl at Whole Foods.”

Check out the album cover below.