Jack Harlow Launches The Jack Harlow Foundation

Jack Harlow is giving back to Kentucky in a big way. On Wednesday (May 3), the Jackman MC announced The Jack Harlow Foundation will serve as the Louisville, Ky. native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to “reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.”

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to 4 organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place; helping under resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families,” Harlow said in a press release.

Related Lil Wayne Visits World Series Champion Astros Ahead of Houston Concert

The four Kentucky-based organizations that will receive aid from Harlow’s foundation include Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise and Sponsor4Success. “With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me,” added Harlow. “Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference. My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

Later today, Harlow will be presented with the Hometown Heroes banner in Louisville, celebrating hometown stars who have used their national platforms to give back to their communities. Last week, Harlow released his third studio album Jackman, followed by his new visual, “They Don’t Love It,” on Monday (May 1).