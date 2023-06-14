Jack Harlow Drops Poignant Video for ‘Gang Gang Gang’: Watch

On Wednesday (June 14), Jack Harlow surprised fans with a poignant video to accompany the reflective Jackman. deep cut “Gang Gang Gang.”

The track tells a story familiar to those who released themselves from the grips of small hometowns, only to return to something unchanged on the surface but deeply different. Seated at a table in his hometown of Louisville, the 25-year-old rapper looks on with disbelief as a friend shares updates about loved ones and their horrific choices.

“My friend pulled me to the side like, ‘Did you hear about Marcus?'” he raps, “‘A bunch of girls say he raped ’em in the back of some Target.'”

The chorus captures the naïveté of “unconditional love” professed between friends during childhood, with no regard for what the future may bring. Each verse’s story is depicted visually in the Eliel Ford-directed video, which, like the visual for “They Don’t Love It,” was filmed entirely in Harlow’s hometown.

The track initially arrived on Harlow’s Jackman., which marked Harlow’s first No. 1 on Top Rap Albums (chart dated May 13).

Harlow was recently honored with a “Hometown Heroes” banner in Louisville. Last month, he launched The Jack Harlow Foundation, which will “serve as the Louisville, KY native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place,” according to a statement.

Watch the “Gang Gang Gang” video below.