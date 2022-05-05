Jack Harlow Teases ‘First Class’ Music Video Starring Anitta

Jack Harlow is bringing the G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S to his “First Class” music video by calling on Anitta to join him as the clip’s star.

In the 15-second teaser Harlow shared on Thursday (May 5), the rapper is seen riding in a helicopter and dancing along a spotlit highway, as the Brazilian “Envolver” singer stuns as she puts on a bike helmet and rides a motorcycle into the night.

“I guess @jackharlow is putting me at First Class this Friday,” Anitta wrote on Instagram.

“First Class” is set to appear on Harlow’s debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which will release on Friday (May 6). He also flew to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated April 23, 2022, which is no surprise, given that “First Class” went viral before it even hit streaming platforms.

The single is Harlow’s second Hot 100 leader and first on his own, as well as his first to debut at No. 1, after his Lil Nas X collaboration, “Industry Baby,” rose to the summit for a week in October 2021.

Harlow revealed the track list for Come Home the Kids Miss You on Tuesday (May 3), and it’s packed with features from hip-hop veterans Pharrell, Drake and Lil Wayne, as well as pop prince Justin Timberlake.

The 15-song set also includes a song called “Dua Lipa,” named after the Grammy-winning pop star. In a sneak-peek clip producer Timbaland shared via Instagram on Monday, Harlow is heard rapping, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”