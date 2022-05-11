Jack Harlow Just Found Out Brandy & Ray J Are Siblings & Twitter Is Shocked

Jack Harlow shocked hip-hop and R&B fans on Wednesday (May 11) when he discovered that Brandy and Ray J are siblings during an interview with New York’s Hot 97.

It all started when radio host Ebro Darden and the Hot 97 crew challenged Harlow to a game in which the rapper has to guess the song that’s playing. Darden played Brandy’s 1998 hit, “Angel in Disguise,” which the 24-year-old Grammy nominee didn’t recognize and guessed Aaliyah.

The radio squad encourage Harlow to keep guessing and eventually start giving him hints. “She had a TV show. She starred in a TV show,” Laura Stylez tells him, referring to Brandy’s current role as the star of ABC’s musical drama series Queens.

With Harlow still stumped, Peter Rosenberg gives another hint, saying, “Her brother is the reason a lot of people are famous,” with Ebro adding, “Her brother had an amazing sex tape.”

The “Whats Poppin” rapper eventually guesses, “Who’s Ray J’s sister?”

With the jaw-dropping moment, the radio hosts reveal that Brandy sings “Angel in Disguise,” to which Harlow asks in disbelief, “Brandy and Ray J are siblings?”

“Nobody’s ever told me that in my life,” he said.

.@jackharlow finds out Brandy and Ray J are siblings during interview to HO7 97 pic.twitter.com/dIFcbLOaP1 — Brandy Legion (@BrandyLegion) May 11, 2022

As the video began to spread on Twitter, hip-hop and R&B fans began sharing their thoughts, with some frustrated that Harlow, as a white man, performs music created and nurtured by the Black community but doesn’t know some basic knowledge about some of the genre’s most influential stars. Others cited his young age as the reason he might not have recognized a Brandy hit, as Harlow was born in 1998.

See some Twitter reactions below.

That's not an excuse lol Culture doesn't start from when you're born — ig:@kicksofgod (@BlackLitSTL) May 11, 2022

Not recognizing Brandy’s voice is why he shouldn’t be doing black music. — Critical Grace Theory (@Peaceful_Rule) May 11, 2022

first of all, how do you confuse brandy for aaliyah, that’s means he doesn’t know aaliyah songs either but this is who a lot of you simp over and let make hip hop music.. pic.twitter.com/ZW2to66OIG — chu (@chuuzus) May 11, 2022

And this who y’all be trying to invite to the cookout? pic.twitter.com/Esvww718N9 — Tall DC (@TallDC) May 11, 2022

How the hell you don’t know brandy and ray related I would not have admitted to that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 better Question how you don’t know brandy voice it’s so unique it stands out. How old is this dude cause he gotta be a gen alpha 😂😂😂 — Money Alexander (@SexyPrince88) May 11, 2022