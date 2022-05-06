Jack Harlow Explains How He Got Dua Lipa’s ‘Blessing’ for His New Song… ‘Dua Lipa’

Jack Harlow’s debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You is out now, and the Kentucky native finally gave fans some inside details behind the making of his viral song “Dua Lipa.”

Chatting with The Breakfast Club in an episode that premiered Friday (May 6), the Grammy nominee explained that while Lipa has not publicly addressed the new song, he did reach out to her to receive her approval privately.

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her,” he told the co-hosts. “‘Cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything.

“If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,” Harlow went on. “But she was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

That’s when host Charlamagne Tha God chimed in asking the hitmaker, “Is that a woman you fancy? Is that why you made the record?”

“I admire her,” Harlow replied.

He went on to say that conversations between the two artists are “less awkward” now that the song has broken the ice. “We’ll see how the record does. I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more,” he declared.

Of course Charlamagne joked, “Not if it flops. If it flops, you don’t stand a chance with her, buddy.”

Watch Harlow’s complete interview below: