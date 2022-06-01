Jack Harlow & Drake Head to the Races for ‘Churchill Downs’ Video

Louisville native Jack Harlow headed back to his home state of Kentucky for the “Churchill Downs” music video released on Wednesday (June 1), and brought his collaborator Drake along for a big win at the Kentucky Derby.

In the clip, the well-dressed rap duo hold their sizable bets in hand as as their horses race across the finish line at the Churchill Downs Racetrack. Throughout the video, Bryson Tiller, Boi1-da, DJ Drama, and Druski make cameos, and Harlow’s mother even makes an appearance while Drizzy raps to her.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Drake Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news

Last month, the duo were seen filming the video at the annual horse race, where Drake dropped in on an unexpected interview with Harlow during a live NBC broadcast. “I had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said, before adding “And we’re drunk. He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

“Churchill Downs” appears on Harlow’s freshly released studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which also features high-profile collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated May 12. Come Home follows Harlow’s previous album, Thats What They All Say, which peaked at No. 2 on the list in December 2020. Prior to that, his EP Sweet Action reached a No. 14 best in July 2020.

Watch the “Churchill Downs” music video below.