PETA Urges Jack Harlow to Donate ‘Churchill Downs’ Proceeds After ‘Glamorized Portrayal of Horse Racing’

Jack Harlow at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jack Harlow and Drake placed their bets at the 2022 Kentucky Derby for their freshly released “Churchill Downs” music video, but PETA is calling out the Louisville native for portraying horse races in the clip.

The animal rights organization urged Harlow to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for thoroughbred horses discarded by the industry, which, according to PETA, exports 7,500 horses for slaughter every year.

“Jack Harlow’s glamorized portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry,” PETA’s Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a press statement. “Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable, and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses.”

Billboard has reached out to Harlow’s reps for comment. He has yet to publicly comment on PETA’s plea.

In May, Jack Harlow and Drake were seen filming the video at the annual horse race, where Drake dropped in on an unexpected interview with Harlow during a live NBC broadcast. “I had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said. “And we’re drunk. He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

“Churchill Downs” appears on Harlow’s most recent studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which also features high-profile collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The album, released on May 6, 2022, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated May 12. Come Home follows Harlow’s previous album, Thats What They All Say, which peaked at No. 2 on the list in December 2020. Prior to that, his EP Sweet Action reached a No. 14 best in July 2020.