Here Are the DMs Jack Harlow Sent to ‘Hometown Hero’ Bryson Tiller When He Was 17

Years after then-teenager Jack Harlow messaged Grammy-nominated singer/rapper Bryson Tiller, crediting him for bringing Louisville artists to the mainstream, Tiller is putting his support behind the rising star.

“Get ready for my bro Jack’s new album. Soon you’ll see why he is number 1. MAY 6th,” Tiller tweeted on Thursday.

Harlow replied, tweeting, “Dreams come true,” alongside a series of direct messages he previously sent the “Don’t” hitmaker.”

In the messages, dated June 30, 2015, Harlow wrote to Tiller, “Just wanted to hit your DMs and say thank you for what you’re doing for the 502. truly putting us on the map.”

In the next message, Harlow added, “Obviously we are from the same city and have a lot of mutual friends but I can’t describe how f—ing dope it is to watch.”

Harlow later wrote, “I’m a massive fan dude and study your every move. I just turned 17 and I’m very confident in my craft and trajectory of my career.”

The “Nail Tech” rapper concluded by calling Tiller a “hometown hero,” writing that he hopes they meet one day.

At the time, nearly seven years ago, Tiller replied, writing, “Thanks man I appreciate it. keep working. anything is possible.”

Since then, Harlow has appeared atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. His collaborative track “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X earned his first No. 1 on the list, while he made his No. 1 debut as a solo artist last week with the release of “First Class.”

With his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You out next month, some fans believe Harlow and Tiller may release a collab.