Jack Harlow’s New Album Features Drake, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne & Name-Drops Dua Lipa

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow‘s debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You isn’t out until Friday, but the track list has fans thinking it’s gonna be fire.

Harlow revealed the track list for the new project on Tuesday (May 3), and it’s packed with hot features from hip-hop veterans Pharrell, Drake and Lil Wayne, as well as pop prince Justin Timberlake.

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Also noteworthy, the 15-song set includes a tune called “Dua Lipa,” named after the pop star. In a sneak-peek clip producer Timbaland shared via Instagram on Monday, Harlow is heard rapping, “Dua Lipa, I’m trynna do more with her than do a feature.” Though Lipa has yet to address the new song’s title or the flirty lyric, it has certainly set social media users into a frenzy.

Harlow’s previously released singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class” also appear on the project. The music video for the former stars City Girl rapper Yung Miami alongside Harlow, while the latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. With the release of “First Class,” Harlow earned his first solo No. 1 placement on the chart — marking his second No. 1 overall after his collaborative tune “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X went No. 1 in October.

Chatting with Billboard in December, Harlow said of his forthcoming album, “I think the game needs some urgency, with everything being kind of a vibe right now. It will be a boost of energy for people. You’ll be able to hear in my voice that I’m realizing what I am and what I could be and what I need to work hard to be. My star is rising, and I’m kind of documenting that process and showing you where I want to take it next. I’m stepping into being a star comfortably. I want to entertain.”

See the track list below: