Jack Harlow’s Debut Studio Album ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Jack Harlow‘s highly anticipated debut studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, arrived at midnight Friday (May 5).

Complete with A-list features from hip-hop and R&B veterans Drake, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne — some say the album might be on the path to No. 1.

In addition to its catchy features, the Grammy nominated artist named one song after pop star “Dua Lipa.”

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a sneak peek iconic producer Timbaland shared on Instagram Tuesday, Harlow is heard rapping, “Dua Lipa, I’m trynna do more with her than do a feature.” Though Lipa has yet to address the new song’s title or flirty lyric, it set social media users into a frenzy.

Chatting with Billboard in December, Harlow said of his then upcoming-album, “I think the game needs some urgency, with everything being kind of a vibe right now. It will be a boost of energy for people. You’ll be able to hear in my voice that I’m realizing what I am and what I could be and what I need to work hard to be. My star is rising, and I’m kind of documenting that process and showing you where I want to take it next. I’m stepping into being a star comfortably. I want to entertain.”

Harlow’s previously released singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class” also appear on the project. The music video for the former stars City Girl rapper Yung Miami alongside Harlow, while the latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. With the release of “First Class,” Harlow earned his first solo No. 1 placement on the chart.

Stream Come Home the Kids Miss You below: