Jack Harlow Announces 2022 ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ North American Tour: See the Dates

Jack Harlow is gearing up to head on the road again. On Monday (May 9), the “First Class” rapper announced that he will be going on a North American tour this fall, scheduled to kick off on Sept. 6.

The Come Home the Kids Miss You tour — which includes a total of 23 dates — begins in Nashville at the city’s Municipal Auditorium, and has stops in major cities including, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and more before concluding on Oct. 16 in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. City Girls are slated to open for the rapper, with the exception of the Boston date.

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Absent from the official tour are stops in New York City and Harlow’s Native Louisville, Ky. The rapper is instead making two stops in NYC, with a scheduled appearance at Urban Outfitters on May 9, and a set at Governors Ball Music Festival on June 11. Harlow will be back in Kentucky for the Forecast Festival on May 27.

The tour is in support of Harlow’s album of the same name, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The set arrived on May 6, and features singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class.”

Fans looking to purchase tickets for the tour won’t have to wait long to do so. Pre-sale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. local time starting on May 11; fans can sign up for pre-sale access here. General on-sale for the tickets begin on Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

See the full list of tour dates and the official tour poster below.

Sept. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

Sept. 8 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Sept. 10 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall *

Sept. 11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center *

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Federal Theatre *

Sept. 17 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena *

Sept. 20 – Inglewood, Calif. – The KIA Forum *

Sept. 23 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater *

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Sept. 25- Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center *

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. – 1STBANK Center *

Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory *

Oct. 1 – Chicago, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Arena *

Oct. 2 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre *

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Liacouras Center *

Oct. 9 – Boston, Mass. – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 11 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem *

Oct. 14 – Miami, Fla. – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

Oct. 15 –Tampa, Fla. – Yuengling Center*

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena *

*with City Girls