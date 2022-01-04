Rapper J $tash Dead After Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend, Then Himself on New Year’s Day

Rapper J $tash allegedly killed his girlfriend while three kids were in the home, and then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a New Year’s Day incident in Temple City, Calif.

“It appears Justin Joseph, aka J $tash, Shot and killed his girlfriend … before turning the gun on himself,” Homicide Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells Billboard. “The children were in the home, but it does not appear it happened in front of them. … They heard gunshots, then called 911.”

According to an LASD press release, deputies responded to a possible domestic violence call around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, and found a 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old man unresponsive; they were pronounced dead at the scene. “The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the release, “while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The three children — ages 5 to 11 — are believed to be the female victim’s children. They were removed from the home by deputies and were unharmed in the incident. A handgun was found at the scene; no further information was available at press time.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA. “They ran out to the deputies and were whisked to safety,” Alfred added in an interview with the Southern California News Group. “They were not injured – physically, at least.”

$tash, who was born in Florida, released his debut mixtape, Hood Rich, in 2016, followed by 2017’s Relax With Me and 2019’s 6ix Before 7even EP.