J.I.D Says His Career Is at a ‘Boiling Point’ After Top Five Hot 100 Success of ‘Enemy’

After becoming a mainstay at J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, courtesy of his years of standout verses and the acclaimed 2017 album DiCaprio 2, J.I.D can now raise his hands in triumph after landing his first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 as a feature on Imagine Dragons‘ latest single “Enemy.”

“I have patience with this road I’m on, and I’m just building on what I did,” J.I.D told Billboard following his performance at the 2022 Dreamville Festival. “We’re at a boiling point where everything will spill over.”

“Enemy” — made alongside Imagine Dragons for Netflix’s award-winning series Arcane: League of Legends — became J.I.D’s first song to reach the top 10 of the Hot 100, after previously posting a career-best of No. 64 with “Down Bad” alongside his Dreamville cohorts.

“It’s a blessing to work with [Imagine Dragons] and learn at the same time,” J.I.D reflected. “They’ve made many great records, so it was a no-brainer to make this happen when they reached out to me.”

And while his noteworthy feat serves as a banner moment for his young career, J.I.D hasn’t forgotten about his solo music. After carving out a sizzling verse for Doja Cat’s Planet Her album in 2021 on “Options,” J.I.D released his debut single “Surround Sound” this past January, building much-needed momentum for his upcoming effort.

“This next album [The Forever Story] is the best sh– I’ve ever done in my life. Every step I’ve taken was worth it, and our blocks are building.”