J. Cole Surprise Drops New Song ‘Procrastination (Broke)’

J. Cole is helping fans get through the week with a surprise drop.

Producer Bvtman unveiled the rapper’s new track “Procrastination (Broke)” on Wednesday night (Jan. 18), along with a text message from Cole, in which he notes that the song wasn’t meant to be released. However, he decided to drop it as a “thank you” to Bvtman and “every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world.”

“It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to cut through,” the text reads. “On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this.”

Cole concluded by writing, “This is some s— that would normally stay in the vault, but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!”

The new song comes more than a year after J. Cole dropped his six studio album, The Off-Season, in 2021 via Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated May 29, 2021. A number of his other albums, including KOD (2018), 4 Your Eyez Only (2016), 2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014), Born Sinner (2013) and Cole World: The Sideline Story (2011), also topped the Billboard 200.

Listen to “Procrastination (Broke)” below.