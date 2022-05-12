J. Cole Attends Fan’s College Graduation 9 Years After They Met

J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

J. Cole showed love to one of his biggest supporters on Wednesday (May 11) by attending her college graduation, after previously attending her high school graduation in 2015.

It all started in 2013, when Cierra Bosarge-Fussell called into Hot 107.9 in Philadelphia with the hopes that the Dreamville rapper would wish her a happy birthday. Months later, Bosarge received a belated birthday call from her idol, and he invited her to meet him in person. When they met, Borsage gave him a letter with her life’s story.

“In the letter it says all I went through,” Bosarge told Complex at the time. “With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can’t.”

Cole was so touched by the letter that he reached out to Bosarge via Twitter and promised to attend her graduation if she kept her grades up and got accepted into college, which he did two years later.

Fast forward to 2022, and Cole continued their friendship by showing up at Bosarge’s Rowan University graduation ceremony, taking pictures and supporting his longtime fan. “I’ll post when i’m ready, im still soaking in the moment,” Borsage tweeted following the sweet moment, before sharing photos of herself smiling alongside the Dreamville rapper.

“This is for all the fans that waited, the b—- n—-s that hated, old hoes we dated, look mama, we made it,” she captioned the snaps, referencing J. Cole’s 2011 hit, “Nobody’s Perfect.”

See the photos below.