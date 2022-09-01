J. Cole Shoots, Scores the Cover of ‘NBA 2K23’ Dreamer Edition

J. Cole is in the clouds on the cover of the “Dreamer Edition” of the NBA 2K23 video game. The Dreamville boss who signed up to play for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League earlier this year will also executive produce the soundtrack for this year’s edition of the game — due out in November — and be a playable character in the MyCareer storyline.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said in a statement. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA 2K.”

The soundtrack for this year’s edition will initially feature 36 songs from the likes of Drake, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Joey Badass, Ski Mask the Slump God, Rod Wave, Lil Tecca, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Masked Wolf, Snow Tha Product, BlocBoy JB, Polo G, Lil Baby, one of Cole’s Dreamville artists, JID, and many more; three new tracks are slated to drop every Friday.

“The sheer scale, depth and talent featured in this year’s MyCAREER creates an unparalleled experience within NBA 2K23,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K in a statement. “At the top of that list of talent is our first cover star who truly sits at the intersection of basketball and music. Bringing a visionary like J. Cole and DREAMER into the creative process for both the game and the soundtrack showcases the pillar of culture that NBA 2K23 has become.”

“This s–t crazy,” Cole wrote along with seven exploding head emoji in a tweet featuring the game’s angelic cover art.

Check out the cover and watch the “MyCareer” trailer below.