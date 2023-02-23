Iggy Azalea Says She’s Still in Touch With Britney Spears and Would Totally Collaborate Again

Though Iggy Azalea remains bummed that her 2015 collaboration on “Pretty Girls” with Britney Spears was not all she dreamed it could have been, the Australian rapper said she is still down for whatever when it comes to Brit.

“I have spoken about this before. I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it that we never got to… We never got to do all we wanted to do,” Azalea told Andy Cohen on Wednesday night’s (Feb. 22) Watch What Happens Live in response to a caller’s question about whether she has kept in touch with Spears since the singer’s conservatorship ended in Nov. 2021 and if she’d be up for another collaboration.

Whether it was more performances or remixes, Azalea said she thought the song never reached its full potential because Spears was “so limited” at the time. “Now that she has the ability to do it her way 100%… I love Britney and she’s so much more creative than what people give he credit for… I would love to be a part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they’re 100% her own ideas,” Azalea said.

Azalea also noted that the two have been in touch since the dissolving of Spears’ restrictive conservatorship and that they DM each other on Instagram. “My collaboration with her is always one of my favorite collaborations,” she said of the song that peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100; at the time, Azalea angered some Britney fans when she expressed her frustration with the lack of promotion for the song, tweeting, “its difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and tv performances etc. unfortunately im just featured.”

In a supportive tweet in summer 2021, Iggy said she backed then efforts to remove Spears from her 13-year conservatorship, noting that such arrangements should be “illegal” and that during a performance of “Pretty Girls” in 2015 she witnessed the tight control on Spears’ life at the time.

“She is not exaggerating or lying,” Azalea wrote at the time. “I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary.” Azalea also claimed that moments before the pair’s Billboard Music Awards performance she was told that if she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement she would not be allowed on stage.

During the “Truth or Touch Up!” segment of the WWHL chat, Iggy daintily sidestepped the question of who the better rapper is between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B while slathering makeup on Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy. But when asked what the weirdest request has been on her OnlyFans account, Azalea laughed and said, “I actually love it. Men pay me to tell them that they’re a piece of s–t!”

The rapper also broke down the sexist quality she looks for in men (“witty banter”), the wildest part of opening for Beyoncé on tour (the excellent catering), the pet peeve that drives her nuts (when her assistant doesn’t strap her clothes down in a suitcase) and the sexiest music video of all time.

Watch Azalea on Watch What Happens Live below.