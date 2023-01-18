Iggy Azalea Won’t Confirm Rumors of a Six-Figure OnlyFans Debut: ‘Number Was Pulled Outta Thin Air’

Just days after launching an OnlyFans to help kick off her year-long Hotter Than Hell multi-media project, Iggy Azalea is tamping down rumors about how much her paywalled site raked in on day one. After a report that she earned $307,000 in the first 24 hours, Iggy took to Twitter to throw cold water on that hot figure.

“Lol, Y’all just be saying s–t to say s–t at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air,” she said of the gaudy number the rapper claimed was totally fake news. In a second tweet Azalea further explained, “With love. I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog. amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source. Thanks to everyone supporting me. Crazy excited for where things go! Hot ass summer on the way!”

In November, Billboard reported that Azalea sold her master recording and publishing catalog to Domain Capital for an eight-figure sum, according to a source close to the deal. The wide reaching deal included 100% of Azalea’s share of her existing catalog, including No. 1 hit “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX), “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora), and “Problem” (with Ariana Grande), and it included “an additional trigger” for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings.

According to a statement about Azalea’s Hotter project, it will encompass illustration, poetry, photography, video, music and her fourth studio album. The roll-out kicked off with the launch of her “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans,” a $25-per-month subscription deal that promises “first-look access and exclusive content from the project,” which is slated to wrap up in December with the release of a coffee table book.

Friday’s (Jan. 13) press release also promised that Hotter will be a “creative, colorful, tongue-in-cheek fun and unapologetically hot. The project takes visual inspiration from the supermodels of the 90s, Pamela Anderson, the conception of the centerfold model, sexuality and its differing viewpoints between men and women, and Madonna’s book Sex. It is a collaborative project and features exclusive collaborations with producers, visual artists, and fashion photographers.” At press time a release date for the album had not yet been announced.

