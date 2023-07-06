×
Ice-T Has One Question After Criticism of Wife Coco’s July 4th Bikini Shoot: ‘Why Do You Still Follow Her???’

Coco's patriotic pics left little to the imagination.

Ice-T and Coco Austin
Ice-T and Coco Austin attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ice-T has zero time for your judgement. The rapper/actor wasted no time hitting back at commenters who criticized his wife Coco Austin’s NSFW July 4th photo shoot. “Happy ‘4th of July’!! I’m celebrating in AZ. Yes, it gets HOT outside,” Coco wrote alongside an image in which she showed off her assets in a barely-there white string bikini bottom, red, white and blue sunglasses and a red half-shirt while holding an American flag between her teeth.

A second poolside shot showed the model from the front, where her curves were framed by two flags held aloft. “She’s a mom! Do you want your daughter to dress like that? Think about it,” wrote one commenter.

That’s the one that got Ice into meltdown mode, inspiring the longtime Law & Order: SVU star to respond, “If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s–t.” Elsewhere, the happy couple posed fully dressed for the holiday in a sweet snap in which Coco rocked a white tank top and red shades perched on her head while the MC sported a patriotic polo shirt and matching blue baseball hat.

“Coco and I wish EVERYONE a incredible 4th of July… and keep smiling,” he wrote.

Austin, whose Insta feed is proudly filled with pics of her in skin-baring swimsuits and curve-hugging outfits, kicked off the summer last month with a shoot by the pool with the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, in which mother and daughter sported matching hot pink bikinis.

Check out Coco and Ice-T’s pics below.

