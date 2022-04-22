Ice-T Settles It: Find Out His Pick For Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All-Time

Ice-T has been in the rap game long enough to know a thing or two about hip-hop legends. So when he hit The Tonight Show couch on Thursday night (April 21) and host Jimmy Fallon asked him to definitely state his pick for the greatest rap album of all time, Sgt. Fin Tutuola did not hesitate to put the debate to rest.

As part of the “Ice-T Settles It” segment — in which the Law & Order: SVU star weighed in on whether it’s better to block or mute someone on Twitter (mute, for sure) and whether slow walkers or slow talkers are more annoying (it’s talkers, hurry up, because players walk slow, you know) — Mr. Marrow didn’t hesitate when it came to picking his top hip-hop LP.

“I say Paid in Full by Eric B. & Rakim,” said Ice of the 1987 debut from the untouchable duo, which featured such iconic hits as “Eric B. Is President,” “I Ain’t No Joke,” “I Know You Got Soul” as well as the title track. “Because that was the most influential album to me when I was making my album,” he said of the sessions for his 1987 debut, the West Coast gangsta rap classic, Rhyme Pays. A close second, according to the Iceman, is Public Enemy’s 1990 brain-smasher Fear of a Black Planet, followed by N.W.A.’s untouchable 1988 debut, Straight Outta Compton.

“Each one of those albums had a lot to do with influencing me as an MC,” said T, who has been in the game for four decades. “But when I heard Rakim I had never heard nobody rap like that. And it was so many hits on that album. Get Paid in Full and you’ll bang it all the way to the house.”

The rap legend also talked about how he ended up on the back (but not the front, smh) of a Cheerios cereal box and the gas station robbery joke about high fuel prices that became his biggest tweet of all time.

Watch Ice-T on The Tonight Show below.