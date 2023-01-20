Ice Spice Drops Six-Track EP Like…?’: Stream It Now

Since catching the attention with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” last August, Ice Spice has been on the very tip of many tongues.

The Bronx freestyle specialist followed it up with “Bikini Bottom,” a fun exercise in drill which could easily soundtrack an silly scene from Spongebob Squarepants.

“Munch” has racked up more than 25 million views on YouTube and 39 million listens on Spotify, and landing spots on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay, Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

“Bikini Bottom” is at 9.5 million and 39 million plays, respectively.

Cardi B and Lil Nas X are fans, and Billboard anointed her as October R&B/Hip-Hop rookie of the month.

All that love and attention spilled over when Vevo sent Ice Spice to the 2023 class of “DSCVR Artists to Watch”.

The 23-year-old rapper is repaying the faith, and getting in early with Like…? (via Capitol), a new six-track EP which dropped at the stroke of midnight.

The six-pack captures “Munch” and Bikini Bottom” at the back-end, with the recently-released cut “In Ha Mood,” and newbies “Princess Diana,” “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay, and “Actin a Smoochie” at the top.

Like…? is stickered with a “parental advisory” warning, which could also apply to its naughty artwork which features an animated stripper in a compromising pose.

so excited for ya to hear this project likee <3 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 20, 2023

Me nd @icespicee_ dropping some pain tonight! Her whole project Ngl don’t miss that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) January 20, 2023

Her inspiration comes from Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Cardi B… “all of the greats,” she tells Billboard. “I’m definitely inspired by Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu. But I definitely want to like have my own lane. Where like, it’s just it’s mine. And not like really copying somebody,” says Ice, born Isis Gaston.

With Nicki, Cardi and Kim, “it’s them being from New York of course. That New York swag and aggression and bad bitchness. [Laughs.] When it comes to Lauryn and Erykah, they give a graceful angelic vibe of timeless beauty. All of them are icons.”

The rookie is here to call the shots.

Stream Like…? In full below.