Ice Spice Reveals Deluxe Edition of ‘Like..?’ EP Is Dropping Soon

Ice Spice announced on Wednesday (July 19) that she’ll be releasing the deluxe version of her debut EP Like..? on Friday, July 21, via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

According to Apple Music, which just announced Ice as its new Up Next artist, the expanded edition contains four more tracks. Like..? was originally released on Jan. 20, 2023, and included singles “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana,” which later got a remix with Nicki Minaj that debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo” cut, which samples Diddy‘s “I Need a Girl (Part Two)” featuring Ginuwine, Loon and Mario Winans became Ice’s career-first Hot 100 entry.

She teased a new single, which she confirmed was titled “Deli” on Capital XTRA Breakfast With Robert & Shayna Marie, on her TikTok earlier this month. “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty/ She shake it like jelly/ Hundred bands in Chanel-y/ But I’m still shakin’ ass in a deli,” she raps in the new snippet.

Outside of Like..?, Ice’s major hits include “Boys a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, the “Karma” remix with Taylor Swift and the Aqua-sampling “Barbie World” with Minaj from the Barbie movie soundtrack — all of which have landed in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

In her recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ice marveled at her idol-turned-collaborator-turned-mentor Minaj. “I feel like I am absorbing advice from [Minaj] and learning from her and stuff,” she said. “And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistake, do this or don’t do that,’ or whatever. And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying. Because if there’s anyone I’m going to listen to, it’s the queen.”

See Ice Spice’s Like..? announcement below: