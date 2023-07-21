Ice Spice Drops Deluxe Version of ‘Like..?’ EP: Stream It Now

Ice Spice dropped the deluxe version of her debut EP Like..? Friday (July 21) via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

Like..? was originally released on Jan. 20, 2023, and included singles “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana,” which later got a remix with Nicki Minaj that debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo” cut, which samples Diddy‘s “I Need a Girl (Part Two)” featuring Ginuwine, Loon and Mario Winans became Ice’s career-first Hot 100 entry.

The deluxe edition contains three new tracks, “How High,” “Butterfly Ku” and “Deli,” as well as a bonus track titled “On The Radar.” Both versions of “Princess Diana” — the original and the remix with Nicki Minaj, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 — are also included.

She teased “Deli” on her TikTok earlier this month. “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty/ She shake it like jelly/ Hundred bands in Chanel-y/ But I’m still shakin’ ass in a deli,” Ice rapped in the snippet.

Ice was also named Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist and recently chatted with Zane Lowe about recording and performing with Taylor Swift, having Minaj and Drake as her mentors, touring with Doja Cat soon, inspiring the youth like North West and growing up in the Bronx.

Listen to Like..? below.