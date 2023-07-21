×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ice Spice Drops Deluxe Version of ‘Like..?’ EP: Stream It Now

The deluxe version includes four new tracks, including the one she previously teased on TikTok called "Deli."

Ice Spice
Ice Spice photographed on April 19, 2023 in New York. Christian Cody

Ice Spice dropped the deluxe version of her debut EP Like..? Friday (July 21) via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

Like..? was originally released on Jan. 20, 2023, and included singles “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana,” which later got a remix with Nicki Minaj that debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo” cut, which samples Diddy‘s “I Need a Girl (Part Two)” featuring Ginuwine, Loon and Mario Winans became Ice’s career-first Hot 100 entry.

The deluxe edition contains three new tracks, “How High,” “Butterfly Ku” and “Deli,” as well as a bonus track titled “On The Radar.” Both versions of “Princess Diana” — the original and the remix with Nicki Minaj, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 — are also included.

She teased “Deli” on her TikTok earlier this month. “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty/ She shake it like jelly/ Hundred bands in Chanel-y/ But I’m still shakin’ ass in a deli,” Ice rapped in the snippet.

Related

Ice Spice

Ice Spice Opens Up About ‘Karma’ Collaboration & Friendship With Taylor Swift: ‘We Text All…

Ice was also named Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist and recently chatted with Zane Lowe about recording and performing with Taylor Swift, having Minaj and Drake as her mentors, touring with Doja Cat soon, inspiring the youth like North West and growing up in the Bronx.

Listen to Like..? below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad