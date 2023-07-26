Watch Ice Spice Lead a Twerk Takeover in New ‘Deli’ Music Video

Ice Spice’s is still dancing to her success. On Wednesday (July 26), the Bronx rapper dropped the official music video for “Deli,” a new song from the deluxe version of her Like..? EP.

Flanked by a small but mighty gang of girls armed with strong twerking skills and fashion inspired by Ice Spice’s round-the-way style, the “Princess Diana” rapper takes over a literal deli in her new visual. Featuring cameos from “Deli” producer RiotUSA and fellow New York rapper Cleotrapa, the “Deli” video combines footage of Ice and her girls turning up inside the deli, local New York kids woo walking and rocking their hips, and flashy scenes inside of a party bus. After visiting Barbie Land and Taylor Swift’s celestial fantasia in the music videos for “Barbie World” (with Nicki Minaj and AQUA) and “Karma,” respectively, Ice Spice gets local and comes back home to New York in the “Deli” visual, directed by herself and George and Frederick Buford.

Ice released the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP on July 21; it features four new tracks in addition to the previously released Nicki Minaj-assisted remix of “Princess Diana.” The original EP debuted at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 upon its Jan. 20 release, and eventually reached a peak of No. 15. The standard edition of the EP featured a slew of notable songs from the breakout star, including “Munch,” “Bikini Bottom,” “Gangsta Boo” (with Lil Tjay), and “In Ha Mood,” her first unaccompanied entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

In just under a year, Ice Spice has collected four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Karma” (No. 2), “Princess Diana” (No. 5), “Barbie World” (No. 7), and PinkPantheress duet “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” (No. 3).