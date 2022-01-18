Iann Dior Enlists Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker for ‘Thought It Was’: Listen

Iann Dior has teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on his new single “Thought It Was.”

The “Emotions” singer samples Semisonic’s ’90s-era classic “Closing Time” on the mid-tempo ballad, painting a forlorn picture as he becomes disenchanted with the fame game, lost in the Hollywood Hills. “I feel so alone in California/ I got all these friends, don’t even know one/ I lost my mind/ Chasin’ a feeling in the hills at night/ City of Angels but it hurts sometimes/ Finally made it but it don’t feel right/ Don’t feel like I thought it would.”

The track is set to appear on Dior’s upcoming sophomore full-length, On to Better Things, which is due out Jan. 21 via 10K Projects. To coincide with the release, the 22-year-old born Michael Ian Olmo also unveiled the album’s 15-song tracklist.

“I can’t wait for this to come out. Let me know which track you’re most excited for,” he captioned his Instagram post revealing the tracklist, which also includes previously released single “V12” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, as well as two additional collaborations with Barker (“Obvious” and “Hopeless Romantic”).

Dior’s debut album, Industry Plant, previous spent two weeks on the Billboard 200 following its November 2019 release, peaking at No. 44. Since then, however, he’s scored a massive No. 1 hit with 2020’s “Mood” alongside 24kGoldn, which spent eight weeks at the top of the Hot 100 that fall and remains his only entry on the chart to date.

Last June, the rising artist was named as part of XXL’s Freshman Class of 2021 with Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Coi Leray and more. Meanwhile, MGK and Barker are currently prepping their second collaborative album, Born With Horns, which is due out sometime later this year.

Stream “Thought It Was” and check out the titles of all 15 songs on Dior’s upcoming album below.