Offset Details His Struggles in Grieving TakeOff’s Death: ‘I Get Through My Day Thinking It’s Fake’

Time has yet to heal Offset after he lost TakeOff following the 28-year-old’s death six months ago in Houston. Covering the newest issue of Variety, the Migos star says he’s still having a tough time grasping the passing of his fallen comrade.

“It’s hard for me to talk about s–t right now,” he said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s–t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s–t hurts.” Offset attempted to continue the conversation before ultimately cutting things off because of how painful the chat was getting. “Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s–t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Though Offset has struggled with grieving the loss of TakeOff since the fatal shooting in November, he’s found ways to express his adoration for late friend. He previously previewed unreleased music with the Migos bandmate on social media, and even shared a huge portrait tattoo he got in honor of Take, which rests right on his back.

Offset also chatted with Variety about his forthcoming album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut Father of Four. According to the interview, the effort will feature Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto and TakeOff, with the latter being recorded last summer. Offset’s wife, Cardi B, will also be on the album, continuing their streak of collaborations dating back to 2019’s “Clout” and past Migos’ records “Motorsport” and “Type S–t.” The album is expected this summer.