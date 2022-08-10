House Of Aces Announce Upcoming Series ‘The Debut Live’ Hosted By Carl Lamarre

Creative hub House of Aces announced on Wednesday (Aug. 10) that it’s launching its first digital series, The Debut Live, hosted by Billboard’s Deputy Director of Hip Hop/R&B, Carl Lamarre.

Co-created by Lamarre and executive producer Dria Baum, the series will give an inside look into some of music’s most iconic moments through exclusive interviews with artists including The Game, French Montana, Fabolous and others, as they discuss the creation and impact of their debut studio albums.

The 10-episode season will premiere with multiplatinum rapper The Game discussing his debut major label project, The Documentary, airing on Aug. 19. The series will be available to watch exclusively on CEEK VR’s Metaverse platform, with additional episode dates to be announced later.

“Nothing is more pivotal than an artist’s journey leading up to their debut project,” says Lamarre. “Many of these albums have not only become iconic, but have also introduced us to the top rappers, singers, songwriters and producers in music.”

Executive produced by Dr. Dre, The Documentary played a pivotal role in establishing The Game as a West Coast staple, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album boasted two top five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — “How We Do” and “Hate It Or Love It,” the latter peaking at No. 2 on the chart for five weeks.

“All major artists have a unique story that inspired their first studio album,” adds Baum. “We look forward to bringing viewers and fans a compelling show that highlights these never-been-told stories that changed the music landscape with each debut.”