Lil Baby, Pusha T, Young Thug, City Girls Top Hot 97 2022 Summer Jam Lineup

Hot 97 announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The A-list headliners include Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug and Gunna.

With two stages, the 2022 edition will also include main Stadium stage performers DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Roddy Rich and Fivio Foreign, along with a special tribute to late DJ Kay Slay. The Festival Stage will host Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US… with two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss,” said TT Torrez, Hot 97 on-air personality and VP of A&R in a statement. “We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture.”

Tickets for the event officially go on sale on Saturday (April 30) at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster or here; you can also download the new Hot 97 app for more chances to score tickets, as well as exclusive content, news updates and live chats with Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Funk Flex, Torrez and Megan Ryte. The app also provides chances to enter contests and win merch and prizes — including tickets to Summer Jam 2022 — and access to the stations’ library of podcasts and mixes from the station’s DJs.