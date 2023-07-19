×
Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel & More to Headline Honeyland Festival

Inaugural music and food event set for Nov. 11-12 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige performs onstage at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Grammy winners Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan and Miguel lead the performer lineup for the 2023 Honeyland Festival. Presented by IMG and Live Nation Urban, the inaugural, two-day music and culinary event will take place at Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, Texas, just outside Houston, on November 11-12.

The lineup of performers will also include Chlöe, Coco Jones, DJ Mr. Rogers, Spinall, Dende, Inayah, Jae Murphy, Kiotti & Keisha Nicole, Lenora, Lucky Daye, Tay Powers, Tems and Tobe Nwigwe. In a nod to this year’s celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the Houston All-Stars — Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro and Lil Keke — will also hit the stage. In addition, Nwigwe will serve as Honeyland Festival’s Houston Ambassador, exploring the immersive experience presented by the national and local restauranteurs and culinary talent that will be on hand at the event.

“We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honyland to enjoy,” said Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee in a release announcing the festival. “From Afrobeats to hip-hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage.”

Honeyland Festival’s schedule of performances and events will be announced at a later date, while the general on-sale begins on July 21. General admission tickets include passes to the multiple stages hosting the music performances and conversations with special guests as well as food and beverage demonstrations and cook-off competitions. For further updates and ticket information, visit honeylandfestival.com.

