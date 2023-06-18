Hit-Boy, Tee Grizzley, LaRussell & Kota the Friend on Fatherhood & Its Most Rewarding Moments

Fatherhood is a gift many men cherish and embrace when the opportunity presents itself. In hip-hop, especially in the Black community, having a male figure is one of the most critical building blocks children strive to have. While some aren’t as fortunate to have a father or lose them at some point in their lives, there’s a common understanding that a male role model can spark change when involved in a child’s life.

Today being Father’s Day (June 18), Billboard spoke to Hit-Boy, LaRussell, Tee Grizzley and Kota the Friend about fatherhood in hip-hop and the most rewarding wins they get as parents.

Kota the Friend

“One of the most rewarding things about fatherhood is that I have the opportunity to give my children things that I needed as a child. Fatherhood is an opportunity to break those generational curses. As I watch my son thrive socially and my daughter light up whenever I walk in the room makes me feel like I’m making a difference in the world.

Being a good father just takes good scheduling and commitment. It’s also about being fully present when I’m in the room. If I’m working, I focus all of my energy on my work. If I’m with my kids, I focus all of my energy on my kids. This way I’m able to give 100% in both areas. I make sure to spend half of my day with my family, doing bath time, playing, movie nights, parks, picnics, [and] putting the kids to bed. That quality time I believe makes a big difference with kids so I’m always sure to make time for it.”

Hit-Boy

“Seeing him shape into his own person, watching him develop his own personality and just working hard to provide for him. I’m one of the only artists I see with their kid in the studio every day. Whether it’s a music video shoot or a studio session I’m bringing him with me to share that experience together. It takes being present, making it happen regardless. No excuses.”

Tee Grizzley

“The most rewarding thing for me is reliving my childhood through my son and doing it right this time. Giving him all the chances and opportunities I didn’t have. Something as simple as having both parents in the same house can make a major difference. To find balance you have to actually plan for time to work and time for family. Everything I do is planned and with a purpose. It’s like having two jobs.”

LaRussell

“The most rewarding feeling is looking at your child and being proud of what you cultivated. The information you share, the time you give, and the ethics you display are constantly reflected back to you through another being.

You also have to be willing to show up every day. Willing to spread yourself thin. Willing to miss out on pivotal moments on both sides. Willing to sacrifice time, opportunity, etc. It takes will.”