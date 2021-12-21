What Was Your Favorite Hip-Hop Album of 2021? Vote!

The year 2021 gave hip-hop heads plenty to be grateful for. There were long-awaited album drops, name changes and major moments from superstar MCs like J. Cole, Drake and Kanye West — now officially and legally christened Ye. In a modern music industry miracle, the latter two even took over the Los Angeles Coliseum to squash their decade-long feud with the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news CHIKA Drake Isaiah Rashad See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator reigned over this year’s festival circuit with his masterful sixth studio set Call Me If You Get Lost while Isaiah Rashad delivered a dose of Southern hip-hop on The House Is Burning and Vince Staples represented for the West Coast with his self-titled fourth LP.

Billboard‘s staff has already ranked the 20 best hip-hop albums of the year. And now that we only have 10 days left before turning the calendar to 2022, we want to know: Which one is your favorite?

Was Donda worth all the waiting (and waiting…and waiting)? Did you swoon over Certified Lover Boy? Maybe you were partial to CHIKA‘s Once Upon a Time, Wale‘s long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Folarin or Lil Baby and Lil Durk‘s collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes.

Vote in Billboard‘s official poll below and let your voice be heard!