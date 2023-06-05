Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert at Yankee Stadium

Hip-hop will enjoy its 50th birthday in the biggest way possible this summer when it returns to the genre’s old stomping grounds in The Bronx on Aug. 11. Dubbed Hip-Hop 50 Live, a slew of the genre’s most decorated stars, including Run-D.M.C., Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube, will take center stage inside the legendary Yankee Stadium to celebrate hip-hop’s origin.

Along with the names mentioned above, there will be several special sets in commemoration of the event, including Queens of Hip-Hop, headlined by Eve, Trina, Remy Ma, and Lil Kim, along with a Pillars of Hip-Hop set paying homage to the early architects of the genre such as Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante and more. Other performers include T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick, while the DJ set will feature Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh, and Battlecat.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said RUN in a press release. “Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC.

Pre-sales begin this Thursday (June 8), from 10 a.m. EST until 10 p.m., with prices starting at $50. General onsale will begin on June 9 at 10 a.m. EST here. Hip-Hop 50 Live will be co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation and the New York Yankees. Emmy Award-winner, BASSic Black Entertainment CEO Adam Blackstone and producer and keyboardist Omar Edwards will be the concert’s creative music directors.

Check out the full lineup below.