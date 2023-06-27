H.E.R. Announces Third Annual Lights On Festival With Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver & More

After missing out on her third annual Lights On Festival last year, H.E.R. is ready to bring the R&B vibes and excitement back this September with her star-studded lineup.

Explore Explore H.E.R. See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Slated to kick off Sept. 16 and 17 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif., H.E.R. will tap the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Doechii, DVSN, Alina Baraz and more for her two-day festivities. Partnering with Live Nation Urban, presales go live this Thursday (June 29) at 12 p.m. PT and will end on at 10 p.m. PT. General on-sale launches Friday, June 30, at 12 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here.

Related Zach Bryan Teases New Music

“I’m so excited Lights On Festival will be making its return,” H.E.R. said in a press release. “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!”

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival debuted in 2019 and included performances by Jhene Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye. The festival returned in 2021 after missing 2020 due to the pandemic and housed concerts in California and New York. Held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, H.E.R. enlisted Maxwell, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Chloe Bailey and Queen Naija.

Fans can check out the rest of the lineup below, including newcomers Ayra Starr, Ravyn Lenae, Uncle Waffles, Flo, Symba and Leon Thomas.