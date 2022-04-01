Gunna Promises He ‘Gunna’ Bring His A-Game in ‘SNL’ Promo Clip

Gunna backstage at the Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 17, 2022. at the Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 17, 2022.

It’s the hip-hop equivalent of getting someone to say “Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beet…” well, you know the rest. In the promo video for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live (April 2), first-time host comedian/director Jerrod Carmichael and cast member Heidi Gardner do their best to convince musical guest Gunna to say his name, say his name.

“I’m Jerrod Carmichael and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Gunna,” says a sedate Carmichael in the promo clip for this week’s episode, while flanked by the rapper — wearing a smooth plum-colored silk shirt, purple pants and dark shades — and cast member Heidi Gardner, who rocks leather pants and tuxedo crop top.

“Guys, let’s make a promise right now that we’re all gonna bring our A-game this week,” she says with a smile. “Jerrod gonna,” adds Carmichael, with Garnder enthusiastically seconding, “And you know Heidi gonna,” as she peers over expectantly to the “Poochie Gown” rapper, who is making his SNL debut following the release of his Billboard 200 chart-topping album, DS4Ever.

After a pregnant pause during which he clearly mulls it over while rubbing his hands together, the Wunna star delivers his punchline like a sketch comedy champ, deadpanning, “Gunna, gonna.” Carmichael and Gardner are elated with the stand-up smiling, “He said it!,” as Gardner grins, “It happened! We’re gonna live forever!”

Carmichael is on the show to promote his upcoming HBO stand-up special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, which dropped on Friday (April 1); the set was filmed in front of a live audience at the Blue Note jazz club in New York. Next week’s SNL will feature actor Jake Gyllenhaal with musical guest Camila Cabello. Lizzo will wrap things up on April 16 for her hosting debut and second gig as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.

Watch the SNL preview below.