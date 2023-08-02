Gunna Flaunts ‘F—kumean’ Success in New ‘Rodeo Dr’ Music Video: Watch

On the heels of achieving his highest-charting unaccompanied Billboard Hot 100 hit with “F—kumean” (No. 4), Gunna has released a new music video for “Rodeo Dr.” Taken from his chart-topping A Gift & A Curse album, “Rodeo Dr” debuted and peaked at No. 42 on the Hot 100 last month on the chart dated July 1, 2023.

The Spike Jordan-helmed music video finds Gunna blending the autobiographical and the theatrical. The clip finds the rapper navigating a dramatized police car chase as he returns to Beverly Hills for the first time since his months-long jail stint. In May 2022, Gunna (alongside Young Thug and 28 other YSL associates) was charged in a 56-count RICO indictment and subsequently turned himself in. After pleading guilty to single racketeering conspiracy charge last December and receiving a four-year suspended sentence, Gunna was released from jail. Throughout the music video, Gunna flaunts luxury shopping bags and dedicated groupies alike, leaning into to triumphant tone of the video.

In the beginning of the music video, Gunna references the “snitching” controversy that has characterized most of the discourse around him for the past year. As “F—kumean” plays in the background, one character asks, “Man, y’all still f—k with that n—a?” “F—kumean, n—a?” another character responds. “You ain’t f—g with him?” The audio then cuts to a fictionalized news report alluding to the YSL situation before launching into Gunna’s gaudy return to Rodeo Drive. The music video ends with a scene between two inmates, one of whom is also from Gunna’s hometown, fondly watching the rapper’s raucous return to the streets.

Gunna has earned four top 10 hits on the Hot 100, reaching as high as No. 4 with both “F—kumean” and the Grammy-nominated “Drip Too Hard” (with Lil Baby). On the Billboard 200, the “Too Easy” rapper has sent five titles to the chart’s top 10, including the No. 1 albums Wunna and DS4EVER.