Gunna Pans Critics on Snitching Allegations in New Song ‘Bread & Butter’

Though Gunna has remained mum since his release from jail last December, on Friday (June 2), he finally addresses his skeptics in his new song, “Bread & Butter.”

The black-and-white visual gives the song an ominous tone as Gunna candidly speaks on his plea deal and the snitching allegations pinned against him. “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on’ em /Whatever you n—as on, then trust me, I’mma stand on it/ Lawyers and that DA did some sneaky s–t, I fell for it/ On my P’s and Q’s because this time I be prepared for it,” he raps.

Gunna continues to stand tall amid the drama and doesn’t relent under the pressure by further skewering his detractors, saying, “You bitch a– n—as got me the topic of the chat/ You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/And the boy, that’s like your brother, ain’t nobody speak on that.”

“Bread and Butter” is Gunna’s first song post-jail after accepting a plea deal last year. Though his YSL counterpart Young Thug remains incarcerated over charges that include allegations of murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing and illegal firearm possession over the past decade, Gunna continues to insist he did not snitch on the “Hot” rapper.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper wrote in a statement after his release last December.

Several rappers have been critical of Gunna’s release, including Lil Durk, who recently spoke to Akademiks about his thoughts on his “What Happened to Virgil” collaborator. “[You] should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed,” he said. “If you a rat, I f–king hate you ’cause I love Thug.”

Watch the “Bread & Butter” video below.