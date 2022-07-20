Gunna Is Iced Out in ‘Missing Me’ Performance Video: Watch

Gunna is still pumping out content in support of his latest album, DS4EVER. On Wednesday (July 20), the rapper released a performance video for “Missing Me,” a deep cut from the LP.

In the video, the rapper appeared decked out in all white jacket, shirt, pants and beret with platinum, diamond encrusted gold chains decorating his neck. The room in which Gunna appears is overcast, with nothing but a ceiling simulated to look like the bottom of an ocean or swimming pool to bring life to the space.

Explore Explore Gunna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I was hoping that you’d notice me (Notice me)/ I’m in the sky, baby, shine like a star, baby (Star, baby) And I know you don’t believe in me (Believe in me)/ It’s in my heart, baby, I’m goin’ hard, baby,” he sings on the chorus of the track.

The performance video for “Missing Me” arrives as Gunna is serving time in jail after Fulton County prosecutors unveiled an 88-page indictment in May against the rapper — as well as Young Thug and 26 others — that claimed claiming that their “YSL” label was a cover for violent street gang called “Young Slime Life” that had wrought “havoc” on Atlanta over the past 10 years.

Gunna, who has maintained his innocence in the matter, most recently asked Georgia country to release him from jail ahead of trial.

“I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” he wrote in a letter about the situation in June. “2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation….This year I had the world pushing P. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones…For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

Watch the video for “Missing Me” below.